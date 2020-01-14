Cape Ann Symphony Orchestra Inc. will host its annual meeting and elect officers next week.
The symphony's Annual Meeting will be held at the Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to hear reports of the past year’s activity by the music director, president, treasurer, manager and board officers.
The meeting is also convened to elect directors and officers for the new year, from Jan. 24, 2020, through Jan. 22, 2021.
The meeting will be preceded by a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. (cash bar) and buffet dinner ($45 per person) at 7 p.m. It is not necessary to attend the reception or dinner in order to attend the Annual Meeting.
Tickets and further information are available by contacting Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or through its website, www.capeannsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.