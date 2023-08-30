Schoolchildren in Rockport, Essex and Manchester returned to class for another school year on Wednesday.
Rockport Superintendent Mark Branco said they were greeted with new flooring in elementary classrooms, a resurfaced elementary gymnasium floor, two new middle and high school STEM classrooms, an updated middle/high school fitness center and improvements to the school’s athletic fields.
The Manchester Essex Regional School District also welcomed children for the first day on Wednesday. Thursday, Aug. 31, is Student Picture Day, with photos taken from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
There is no school Friday, Sept. 1, or Monday, Sept. 4, which is Labor Day, for Rockport, Essex, Manchester and Gloucester.