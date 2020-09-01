Democrat voters in the three Cape Ann towns have chosen to send Ed Markey to the State Election Senate race next November, according to preliminary results.

Voters chose the incumbent senator over Rep. Joe Kennedy III by 1,607 to 922 in Rockport, 947-559 in Manchester and 570-407 in Essex.

On the Republican side, voters chose Kevin O'Connor to go up against Markey in November. O'Connor bested his opponent, Shiva Ayyadurai, 204-131 in Rockport, 161-123 in Manchester and 144-104 in Essex.

The towns also chose U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, another incumbent, to represent the Democrats in the U.S. House District 6th District race. He beat out  candidates Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, both of Topsfield, for the spot. Moulton will face Republican John Paul Moran, who ran unopposed this primary, in November.

In total, 2,895 of Rockport's 5,963 registered voters participated in this year's election. The town previously reported 2,423 requests had been made for mail-in ballots.

Workers at all three of Rockport's polling locations reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day.

"It's been more votes by mail this year than usual, about half as many (as in-person)," said Andrea Richie, who was overseeing the third precinct polling location at Rockport Community House on Broadway. "We've had a DPW worker here who's been cleaning down the booths. We're doing the best we can."

In Manchester, of the 4,334 registered in town, 1,360 had requested ballots be mailed. 

"There hasn't been any issues," said Manchester Interim Town Clerk Sharon George late Tuesday afternoon. "It's been slow day, considering. I wish more people would have come out and voted."

And in Essex, 1,248 ballots had been cast, 757 of which have came through the mail. The town has 2,839 registered voters.

"It's a fantastic turnout for primary election," said Essex Town Clerk Pam Thorne said earlier in the afternoon. "We just finished processing the mail-in ballots and are finishing up for 8 p.m." 

Eight Libertarian ballots and two Green-Rainbow ballots were collected in Rockport. Likewise, Essex had five and three. It is currently unknown at this time how many Libertarian and Green-Rainbow ballots were collected in Manchester. Both parties had no candidates running in each election and voters had to write in their choices. 

The State and Presidential Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting is expected to be held mid-October. 

Here's the preliminary results for the 2020 Primary Election from Rockport, Manchester and Essex:

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Senator in Congress

Ed Markey* — Rockport, 1,607; Manchester, 947; Essex, 570

Joe Kennedy III —  Rockport, 922; Manchester, 559; Essex, 407

Write-ins —  Rockport, 1; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0

Blanks —  Rockport, 8; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 6

Representative in Congress

Seth Moulton* — Rockport, 2,039; Manchester, 1,137; Essex, 750

Jamie Belsito — Rockport, 178; Manchester, 108; Essex, 112

Angus McQuilkin —Rockport, 254; Manchester, 224; Essex, 94

Write-ins — Rockport, 3; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1

Blanks — Rockport, 64; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 26

Governor's Council

Eileen Duff* — Rockport, 1,952; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 811

Write-ins — Rockport, 8; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 3

Blanks — Rockport, 578; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 169

Senator in General Court

Write-ins — Rockport, 356; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 174

Blanks — Rockport, 2,182; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 809

Representative in General Court

Ann-Margaret Ferrante* — Rockport, 2,060; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 825

Write ins — Rockport, 16; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 7 

Blanks — Rockport, 462; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 151

Register of Probate

Pamela Casey O'Brien — Rockport, 1,870; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 784

Write-ins —Rockport, 6; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0

Blanks —Rockport, 662; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 119

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Senator in Congress

Shiva Ayyadurai — Rockport, 131; Manchester, 123; Essex, 104 

Kevin O'Connor —  Rockport, 204; Manchester, 161; Essex, 144

Write-ins —  Rockport, 1; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0

Blanks — Rockport, 11; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 9

Representative in Congress

John Paul Moran — Rockport, 267; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 214

Write-ins — Rockport, 4; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1

Blanks — Rockport, 76; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 42

GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL

Write-ins — Rockport, 29; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 34

Blanks — Rockport, 318; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 223

Senator in General Court

Bruce E. Tarr* —  Rockport, 319; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 236

Write ins — Rockport, 2; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 4

Blanks —  Rockport, 26; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 17

Representative in General Court

Brad Hill — Rockport, not on ballot; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, not on ballot

Write-ins — Rockport, 24; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 35

Blanks — Rockport, 323; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 222

Register of Probate

Write-ins — Rockport, 23; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 33 

Blanks — Rockport, 324; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 224

 * Denotes incumbent

Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.

