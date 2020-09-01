Democrat voters in the three Cape Ann towns have chosen to send Ed Markey to the State Election Senate race next November, according to preliminary results.
Voters chose the incumbent senator over Rep. Joe Kennedy III by 1,607 to 922 in Rockport, 947-559 in Manchester and 570-407 in Essex.
On the Republican side, voters chose Kevin O'Connor to go up against Markey in November. O'Connor bested his opponent, Shiva Ayyadurai, 204-131 in Rockport, 161-123 in Manchester and 144-104 in Essex.
The towns also chose U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, another incumbent, to represent the Democrats in the U.S. House District 6th District race. He beat out candidates Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, both of Topsfield, for the spot. Moulton will face Republican John Paul Moran, who ran unopposed this primary, in November.
In total, 2,895 of Rockport's 5,963 registered voters participated in this year's election. The town previously reported 2,423 requests had been made for mail-in ballots.
Workers at all three of Rockport's polling locations reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
"It's been more votes by mail this year than usual, about half as many (as in-person)," said Andrea Richie, who was overseeing the third precinct polling location at Rockport Community House on Broadway. "We've had a DPW worker here who's been cleaning down the booths. We're doing the best we can."
In Manchester, of the 4,334 registered in town, 1,360 had requested ballots be mailed.
"There hasn't been any issues," said Manchester Interim Town Clerk Sharon George late Tuesday afternoon. "It's been slow day, considering. I wish more people would have come out and voted."
And in Essex, 1,248 ballots had been cast, 757 of which have came through the mail. The town has 2,839 registered voters.
"It's a fantastic turnout for primary election," said Essex Town Clerk Pam Thorne said earlier in the afternoon. "We just finished processing the mail-in ballots and are finishing up for 8 p.m."
Eight Libertarian ballots and two Green-Rainbow ballots were collected in Rockport. Likewise, Essex had five and three. It is currently unknown at this time how many Libertarian and Green-Rainbow ballots were collected in Manchester. Both parties had no candidates running in each election and voters had to write in their choices.
The State and Presidential Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting is expected to be held mid-October.
Here's the preliminary results for the 2020 Primary Election from Rockport, Manchester and Essex:
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Senator in Congress
Ed Markey* — Rockport, 1,607; Manchester, 947; Essex, 570
Joe Kennedy III — Rockport, 922; Manchester, 559; Essex, 407
Write-ins — Rockport, 1; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0
Blanks — Rockport, 8; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 6
Representative in Congress
Seth Moulton* — Rockport, 2,039; Manchester, 1,137; Essex, 750
Jamie Belsito — Rockport, 178; Manchester, 108; Essex, 112
Angus McQuilkin —Rockport, 254; Manchester, 224; Essex, 94
Write-ins — Rockport, 3; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1
Blanks — Rockport, 64; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 26
Governor's Council
Eileen Duff* — Rockport, 1,952; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 811
Write-ins — Rockport, 8; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 3
Blanks — Rockport, 578; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 169
Senator in General Court
Write-ins — Rockport, 356; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 174
Blanks — Rockport, 2,182; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 809
Representative in General Court
Ann-Margaret Ferrante* — Rockport, 2,060; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 825
Write ins — Rockport, 16; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 7
Blanks — Rockport, 462; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 151
Register of Probate
Pamela Casey O'Brien — Rockport, 1,870; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 784
Write-ins —Rockport, 6; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0
Blanks —Rockport, 662; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 119
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Senator in Congress
Shiva Ayyadurai — Rockport, 131; Manchester, 123; Essex, 104
Kevin O'Connor — Rockport, 204; Manchester, 161; Essex, 144
Write-ins — Rockport, 1; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0
Blanks — Rockport, 11; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 9
Representative in Congress
John Paul Moran — Rockport, 267; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 214
Write-ins — Rockport, 4; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1
Blanks — Rockport, 76; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 42
GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL
Write-ins — Rockport, 29; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 34
Blanks — Rockport, 318; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 223
Senator in General Court
Bruce E. Tarr* — Rockport, 319; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 236
Write ins — Rockport, 2; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 4
Blanks — Rockport, 26; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 17
Representative in General Court
Brad Hill — Rockport, not on ballot; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, not on ballot
Write-ins — Rockport, 24; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 35
Blanks — Rockport, 323; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 222
Register of Probate
Write-ins — Rockport, 23; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 33
Blanks — Rockport, 324; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 224
* Denotes incumbent
