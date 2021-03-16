Cape Ann's four communities are among the more than one-third of Massachusetts communities that will be paired by the Baker administration with a consultant to develop town-specific plans for dealing with the economic effects of the pandemic and preparing for the next downturn.
The Local Rapid Recovery Planning (LRRP) program is making $9.5 million worth of technical assistance available to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex and 121 other municipalities to "partner with consultants to pursue locally-driven, actionable strategies to support downtown and commercial districts," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced last Tuesday.
The administration will match each municipality to a consultant team and said the program will benefit more than 15,000 small businesses in Massachusetts.
"As we continue to navigate the pandemic and work toward recovery, our administration remains committed to collaborating with the local officials that know their communities best to address their unique challenges," Polito said. "We are grateful to our municipal colleagues for their continued partnership, and look forward to these funds supporting plans that help cities and towns best leverage their local assets to help residents and businesses thrive."
Gov. Charlie Baker has said he believes many workers will continue to telecommute at least a few days a week once the pandemic recedes, shaking up commuting patterns and work schedules that downtowns were built around.
"If one of the things that comes out of this is a series of strategies in communities across Massachusetts where people start to think real hard about how they turn what was once commercial space into residential space so that they can create the 'live, work, play' that will be a different 'live, work, play' than the one we were talking about before to revitalize certain parts of their downtowns and their communities generally, housing choice will play a huge role in making that happen," Baker said last month said at an event highlighting the housing law he signed in January.
The LRRP program is part of the Baker administration's "Partnerships for Recovery" plan, announced in October as a $774 million effort to get people back to work, help small businesses, support downtowns, foster innovation and support housing equity and stability.
The majority of material in this report came from Colin A. Young of the State House News Service.