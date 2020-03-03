Voters and polling officials in the Cape Ann towns were out in full force this Super Tuesday, selecting their preferred presidential nominees to face off in this fall's general election.
In Rockport, Precinct 1 voters were in and out of the Town Hall Annex on Tuesday afternoon. According to election volunteers Janice Ramsden and Lynda Deourcy the turnout had been "steady" and "consistent" with "no glitches" As of 1 p.m., 340 ballots had been cast.
"The rush will be at dinner, around 6 p.m. or any time between 5 and 7 p.m.," said Deourcy.
Rockport Public Works were out disinfecting each of the three polling stations every three hours. Earlier this week, Massachusetts Secretary William Galvin recommended polling stations across the state keep their facilities as germ-free as possible due to recent concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus.
The virus was blamed for nine deaths in the U.S., all in Washington state, as of Tuesday afternoon, and the number of infections in the U.S. overall climbed past 100, including Massachusetts' second case. Worldwide, more than 92,000 people have been sickened and 3,100 have died, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild.
Assistant Public Works Director Gary LeBlanc said the order to disinfect polling stations came straight from Town Administrator Mitch Vierra.
"(Workers have) been spraying down the doors, voting booths, the pens," Ramsden said. "I think its great."
Outside the Town Hall Annex, Rockport resident Grant Newman said he planned on voting for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of xx Democratic candidates on the ballot.
"Bernie supports the common man," he explained, "and I like that he has a diverse coalition."
Newman said he was dropping his sister off to vote at the time, and he planned on taking his son, Michael, later in the day so they could vote together. It will be Michael's first time voting — he had recently celebrated his 18th birthday.
"Voting is very important, especially in this day and age," the elder Newman said.
Calandra Salo said she voted for Sanders, but not for the reasons one might expect.
"I voted strategically," the supporter of President Donald Trump said, "because I don't think he can beat Trump. My only issue is for the government to stay out of my medicine. "
In Manchester, former Town Clerk Gretchen Wood and former Selectman Tom Kehoe were stationed at the Memorial Elementary School gymnasium to help voters if they had any questions. By 2 p.m., 834 ballots had been cast at Manchester's only polling station.
Wood said she's seen "a lot more Democratic ballots" than the previous primaries she oversaw. Her last year as town clerk was in 2010.
"We had an early serge," said Kehoe of Tuesday's voting. "A lot of people came in to vote after dropping off their kids. We had about 250 votes in the first hour and a half."
Manchester local Connor Winn left the gymnasium dejected without casting a vote. He was unable to get his hands on a Democratic ballot because he apparently registered for the Green-Rainbow Party back in in 2011 "as a joke."
"I would have voted for Bernie," he said. "I went to (the University of Vermont) and I've heard from a lot of people about his effect on them. I'd like to see him get a better finish than what he had in 2016."
Chris Tomas said he voted for former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, the Republican running against Trump.
"I didn't feel like I could vote for any of the Democrats, so I threw my vote to Weld," he said. "He doesn't have a chance in winning, but I felt it was good for me to get out and vote anyway."
At Essex's Memorial Fire Station, 832 ballots were submitted by 2:20 p.m.
"We're a little ahead of where we though we would be, but things have been going well," said Town Clerk Pam Thorne. "I'm happy with the turnout — we had a line out the door this morning. And I'm happy it's such a nice day out, too."
Megan Ghirardi, a yoga teacher in Essex, said she voted for Sanders because she aligns with his value system.
"I love voting," she said. "I didn't start until I was 30, but now I enjoy being part of the process."
Conversely, Loyd Waites Jr., said he voted Republican this primary because he's "not big on socialism."
"Nothing in life is free," the Trump fan continued, "and someone's going to have to pay for it. It's going to be you and me."
Waites said his son, who is enrolled in a doctorate program at the massachusetts Institute of Technology, came back home to cast his vote in person. Although he doesn't see eye-to-eye with his son politically, he said his family gets along great.
"But my wife always yells at me when a bring up politics with him," he laughed.
Super Tuesday voting remains open state-wide until 8 p.m. Polling locations on Cape Ann are located at:
GLOUCESTER
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School, 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church youth center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
ROCKPORT
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
MANCHESTER
Gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
ESSEX
Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
