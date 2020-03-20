Despite pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings, public officials in Cape Ann's towns will still continue to hold board and committee meetings. Residents will also be able to attend these meetings, albeit remotely by phone or online.
In Rockport, no municipal meetings have been held since last Friday, March 13, when Town Administrator Mitch Vieira announced that “All Town Boards/Committees/Commissions have been directed to limit their meetings to matters that are time-sensitive only and cancel if there are no time-sensitive matters,” via the town’s CodeRED emergency service notification system.
That changes Monday when “The Board of Health will be meeting via remote means," at 6:30 p.m., Vieira wrote in an email Thursday evening. The meeting will be a telephone conference — members of the public are invited to listen in by calling 497-436-6260, pin number 612-8803.
“This (telecom meeting) is our first attempt at this method so we would ask for patience if there are any technical issues,” Vieira continued in his email. “No other meetings are currently scheduled …(The Board of Selectmen) meeting previously scheduled (for Tuesday, March 24) will not be taking place.”
Monday's two agenda items are “COVID-19 Briefing and Preparedness” and “Consider Declaration of a Public Health Emergency in Conjunction with the Local State of Emergency.”
A local state of emergency was announced by Rockport selectmen on Monday. This allows the town to seek reimbursement for expenses associated with the response to this public health crisis. A public health emergency would allow the town to redirect its resources to address the coronavirus issue head-on. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced his city was under a public health emergency on Sunday.
Manchester held its last regular selectmen's meeting Monday. The day after, Town Hall shut its doors to the public indefinitely. Going forward, board and committee meetings will be held virtually. An Open Space and Recreation Committee meeting will have options for the public to listen either online through startmeeting.com or by phone. Details on how to join are available at manchester.ma.us.
"We’re pushing information (for virtual meetings) to all board and committee members on each agenda," said Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel on a phone call Friday evening. "On each agenda posted online, we'll have the login web address or call-in number to the meeting. (The public) can signal they would like to make a comment or ask comment and the chair can recognize them."
At Monday’s meeting, selectmen discussed delaying the upcoming Town Meeting, originally scheduled for April. It will now take place in May. Federspiel said a specific date has yet to be chosen.
Essex officials will continue to hold their scheduled meetings over the telecom computer program GoToMeeting as all town offices are closed to the public.
On Wednesday, selectmen met with the Planning Board to discuss proposed Town Meeting articles regarding the retail marijuana facility planned for John Wise Avenue at the Ipswich line..
“Most officials called in,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki by email. “Some were in Town Hall, and some members of the public called in too. It went fairly well … Most boards are just going to open up the conference line for people to listen in. Each meeting posting will feature the phone number and code.”
The proposed marijuana articles will be finalized when selectmen meet Monday, March 23, at 6 p.m., according to Zubricki. In addition, he believes selectmen will vote to move the annual Town Meeting out to Monday, June 15, from Monday, May 4.
"They will also likely petition the Legislature to move the town election out into June as well," he said. "No definite date for that, but maybe (Monday, June 22).”
After Monday’s selectmen's meeting, a Finance Committee meeting will be held at 7 p.m. The Board of Health will host two meetings: Tuesday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information on how to join these meetings can be found at essexma.org.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
