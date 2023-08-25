School in Cape Ann’s towns is almost in session.
Next Wednesday, Aug. 30, marks the end of summer and the first formal day of classes for schoolchildren, teachers and staff in Rockport, Manchester and Essex.
In Rockport, the School Department will welcome back teachers this coming Monday, Aug. 28, followed by other staff on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Then, on Wednesday, doors will be opened to students for the 2023-24 academic year. The day is due to kick-off with a “Senior Breakfast” from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.
Mark Branco, superintendent of Rockport schools, said school officials are looking forward to classes starting up again.
“Rockport Public Schools (are) excited for students and staff to return for the 2023-34 school year,” he said Thursday. “The summer has been filled with faculty improvements, professional development related to new programs and the development of a new Strategy for District Improvement (SDI).”
Branco said some of the facility upgrades include new flooring in elementary classrooms, a resurfaced elementary gymnasium floor, two new middle and high school STEM classrooms, an updated middle/high school fitness center and improvements to the school’s athletic fields.
In addition, Branco said Rockport High School students will be provided with a new menu of courses, including:
- Introduction to engineering design
- Computer science principals
- Environmental sustainability
- Human body systems
“Rockport High School science teachers have been engaged in summer professional development to prepare for this new programming,” Branco said.
In addition, the Rockport School District will be implementing the new SDI program that focuses on growth and achievement for all students, impactful professional practice and comprehensive programming.
“The district will finalize a set of priorities and school improvement plans that will guide our work in these areas with a strong focus on fostering a sense of belonging and instructional practices,” Branco said.
Over in Manchester and Essex, teachers return to school on Monday, Aug. 28, with faculty pictures planned to take place the next day, Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Then, the Manchester Essex Regional School District will be welcoming children for the school’s first day on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Thursday, Aug. 31, is Student Picture Day, with photos taken from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin said new staff members are:
Julie Sgroi, principal of Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Elizabeth Drinkwater, the high school’s dean of students.
Heather Leonard, the district’s director of curriculum and instructional technology.
“I am excited about the energy, experience and student-centered outlook that they bring to the district,” Beaudoin said.
The district completed its turf field replacement project, which will update both the Hyland and Brook Street Field playing surfaces. Details of the project can be found on the school’s Turf Field Replacement Project page, https://ma01807435.schoolwires.net/Page/1792.
“I am excited to have students and staff back on campus and I look forward to a great year ahead,” Beaudoin said. “We have a lot of exciting work planned for the upcoming year and I encourage the entire MERSD community to get involved with the many opportunities available to attend meetings, volunteer and serve on committees.”
In addition, she praised several staff members who worked to prepare the district’s schools.
“Hats off to the custodial, central office and (technology) staff who worked hard during the summer months preparing the schools for the year ahead,” she said. “Thanks to their efforts, the schools are in great shape for the opening.”
Some dates to note for Manchester Essex parents and students:
Sept. 1: No school will be held.
Sept. 4, schools in Manchester and Essex will close in observance of Labor Day.
Sept. 14: Manchester Essex Regional High School will host an “Open House” from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Early dismissal for grades K-12 takes place for “Professional Development Day.”
Sept. 27: Essex Elementary School will host an Open House from 6 to 7 p.m.
