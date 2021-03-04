Nomination papers for local elections in Rockport, Manchester and Essex are now available.
In Rockport, two selectwomen will be up for reelection — Sarah Wilkinson and Ruth George. Other incumbents seeking another three term are Town Assessor Timothy Good, Planning Board member Jason Shaw, Board of Library Trustees member Lana Razdan and School Committeemen Richard Drost and Michael Kelley.
The final day for potential candidates to turn in their nomination papers with the required signatures and challenge these incumbents is Tuesday, March 30, at 5 p.m.
So far, George is the only candidate to have turned in the required signatures, according to Town Clerk Pat Brown
Residents have until Friday, March 19, to register for Town Meeting and Wednesday, April 28, for the town election; on each final day, registration hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Regular voter registration hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town election polls are scheduled to be open on Tuesday, May 18, and Town Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 10.
Manchester is expected to hold its town election Tuesday May 18, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. One three-year term on the Board of Selectmen is up for grabs, as Becky Jakes' term ends this year. Also open are town moderator, one seat, one-year term; Housing Authority, one seat, five-year term; Board of Library Trustees, two seats, one for three years and the other for two years; Planning Board, two seats for three-year terms; and School Committee, one seat, three-year term.
"Two nomination papers have been received," said Town Clerk Dianne Bucco on Monday. "One for Housing Authority, Elaine Persons, and one for town moderator, (incumbent) Alan Wilson."
Those looking to run in this year's election are asked to contact Town Clerk Dianne Bucco for nomination papers at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us. All forms are due by March 30.
Selectmen voted this week to move Town Meeting from Monday, April 5, to June 21, at 7 p.m.
"With COVID-19, I still don't think we'll able to have a large gathering in April," said Town Administrator Greg Federspiel.
Just like at the last Town Meeting, voters will meet outdoors at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
"We'll be back out on the football field hopefully for one last time," Federspiel said..
Essex, as of now, has scheduled its town election for Tuesday, May 10.
"It's my understanding that the state is passing legislation allowing us to delay it," said Town Clerk Pam Thorne, "so I'd expect the Board of Selectmen to discuss that option at some point."
Two seats on the Board of Assessors are open this year. One is for a three-year term starting in 2022 and the other is for one year to fulfill the term a member who recently stepped down. Michael Antell has pulled papers for the one-year term seat, according to Thorne.
Other races are for town moderator, one seat, one-year term; Board of Health, one seat, three-year term; town constable, two seats, one-year terms; School Committee, one seat, three-year term; Board of Library Trustees, one seat, three-year term; and Planning Board, one seat, five-year term.
As is the case in Manchester, one three-year seat on the Essex Board of Selectmen is up for grabs. Selectman Peter Phippen has handed in his papers to run for reelection, as have Moderator Jeffery Jones and Constable William Knobak.
Nomination papers in Essex are due Friday, March 19, at 5 p.m. regardless if Election Day is delayed. The final day to register to vote is Tuesday, April 13 — Thorne recommends residents do so online. There is currently no word on when Town Meeting will be held this year.
