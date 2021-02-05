Since a group of local women came together more than a year ago to brainstorm how to help others, a lot has happened.
Even when the COVID-19 pandemic has kept members physically apart, the Cape Ann-based philanthropic group of 100 Who Care Cape Ann has raised almost $80,000 to support local organizations like Wellspring’s Education Resource Collaboration, Backyard Growers, and the Gloucester Education Foundation.
“Despite the challenges of the pandemic and our inability to hold in-person meetings, we have rallied Cape Ann women to raise more than $78,000 for local charitable organizations responding to many and growing needs of our community,” co-founder Marilyn Short said.
The philanthropic group was started in May 2019 by a group of women who sought to help the Cape Ann community by finding at least 100 women who wanted to make an impact and commit to attending quarterly events and pledging $100 during the one-hour meeting, in effect raising $10,000 each time to support a Cape Ann charity, according to the group's website,100whocarecapeann.org.
When the pandemic hit every corner of the community, 100 Who Care focused its donations to help those most affected by the virus by giving to relief groups such as The Grace Center, Gloucester Emergency Relief Fund, and the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund.
While members normally would meet in person, the group has a Zoom meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss which nominee will receive a $10,000 grant.
Nominees for this grant cycle are the Generous Gardeners, Maritime Gloucester, and the North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP Harm Reduction Program.
Nominated by Ginny Bubar, Generous Gardeners would use the gift to continue to beautify more than 30 public spaces in Gloucester, including the gardens on Stacy Boulevard that residents and tourists pass on their seaside strolls.
Maritime Gloucester, nominated by Holly Treat, would use its grant to give Cape Ann students access to the new Maritime Science Center through field trips, after-school activities, and summer programming.
Jen Holmgren, a city councilor, has nominated the North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP Harm Reduction Program, which would use the money to serve clients through homeless care, case management, client support, and supplying personal protection equipment and toiletries.
"Everyone is welcome to join our giving circle and attend our Zoom meeting and vote for the organization they think most needs our funds," Short wrote in an email to the Times.
Those interested in contributing do not need to have joined before or commit to an annual membership.
Anyone who donates $100 can vote for the organization of their choice by emailing vote@100whocarecapeann.org.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: 100 Women Who Care Cape Ann will discuss who may be awarded grant money: Generous Gardeners, Maritime Gloucester, or North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP.
Where: Zoom. For more information, contact info@100whocarecapeann.org
When: Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m.