Cape Ann Y to hold beam signing at affordable senior housing project

The community is invited to a commemorative beam signing as the Cape Ann YMCA celebrates the next phase of its John J. Meany Affordable Senior Housing project at the site of the old YMCA at 71 Middle St.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, at 9 a.m.
All community members are invited to sign the steel beam that will be lifted and placed in the heart of the new building.
No RSVP is required, and the event is free and open to all.
The YMCA of the North Shore CEO Chris Lovasco is scheduled to open the commemorative ceremony at 9 a.m. with the signing going on until noon that day.
Initial demolition of the vacant building at the site of the former Cape Ann YMCA began in December of 2022 and the project has made substantial progress through each phase leading up to this beam placement in preparation for the creation of 44 units of much-needed affordable senior housing with services.
The $21 million project is centrally located in Gloucester’s downtown historic area and sits close to many amenities and public transportation. The 44 units all will be one-bedroom apartments for those 62 and older.
“We’re so excited about the construction progress and want to share this excitement with our Y members and the Cape Ann community as we gather to sign the beam and leave a personal mark on the new building,” said Erina McWilliam Lopez, executive director of the Cape Ann YMCA, in a statement. “We appreciate the outstanding work being completed by Windover Construction. We can’t wait for the building to be completed so we can continue to expand the Y’s affordable housing options even further as we support the well-being and health of our community.”
The event will be held rain or shine. Leasing questions may be directed to David Goodwin, executive director of housing, at goodwind@northshoreymca.org.