Vaccination news
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) has launched a news blog, to serve as a hub for the latest updates and announcements regarding the collaborative’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The blog, capeannclinic.com, is integrated with municipal social media channels of the 10 communities belonging to the GCACC and will automatically broadcast news blog content onto the feeds. The ten communities participating in the GCACC include Essex, Gloucester, Manchester, and Rockport. Also featured are links to local resources specific to each GCACC community. New vaccination locations, pop-up clinics, dates and times will be posted to the site as they become available. With a clean, user-friendly and mobile responsive layout, the blog is easy to navigate and can be accessed on computers, cell phones and tablets.
Painting exhibit
From Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, July 11, Jim Murphy’s paintings will be on display at North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, East Gloucester. These will include scenes around his home in Western Massachusetts as well as in Newfoundland and West Cork, Ireland. Murphy considers himself a kindred spirit with both historical and contemporary Cape Ann School painters. He is a graduate of Massachusetts College of Art, studied with Lynn Peterfreund and is represented by Rockport Art Association and Museum and by Granite Shore Gallery, Rockport. Out of respect for health concerns there will be no artist reception. North Shore Arts Association is open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 to 5 and on Sundays 12 to 4. Questions? Call 978-283-1857.
Northshoremen on Zoom
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Museum openings
MANCHESTER — Several museums are now open and offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Online tai chi
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library has extended its weekly online Zoom tai chi classes into May. On Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Manchester local Susan Halpern leads a free weekly series of one-hour tai chi class for ages 18 and older. To register, email Halpern at sdhalpern@hotmail.com or visit: www.manchesterpl.org and click on Events. Halpern has been trained and certified to teach by the Tai Chi for Health Institute and has been teaching at North Shore Medical Center outpatient clinic for 12 years. Check her out at taichiforhealthinstitute.org
Scholarships available
Lappin Foundation is accepting applications for two need-based college scholarships: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at (978) 740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.