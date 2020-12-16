Gloucester: 674 confirmed cases, of which 107 were active, last Wednesday. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 606 had recovered as Dec. 9. As of Thursday, 22,380 tests had been administered to residents.
Rockport: 121 confirmed cases Monday, up two from Thursday,. As of Monday, there were nine active cases in town and 44 of the confirmed cases were among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. Eighty-six residents among the 121 who have contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus while at least 4,774 residents have been tested as of Thursday.
Essex: 49 confirmed cases Thursday, and 2,385 tested.
Manchester: 75 confirmed cases Thursday, and 4,313 tested.