1623 Studios, Cape Ann's media center, has cancelled all events, classes, and shoots until further notice. In an email, representatives from 1623 Studios explained its offices on 11 Pleasant St. will be closed and they "encourage members to work with our staff via email or phone."
AA meetings on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Trinity Church in Gloucester are cancelled until further notice. Those who need help with a meeting asked to utilize the tools and hotlines on AA Central Service Boston's website and phone lines at 617-426-9444. The website, https://aaboston.org/ has daily updated meeting lists as well as resources for tele-meetings and online meetings.
Action Inc.'s emergency shelter remains open and operational. Its main office, 180 Main St., and Energy Office, 47 Washington St., are closed with staff working remotely. They are picking up all messages on the main lines constantly throughout the day and returning all those calls.. Action continues to provide services via phone appointments and email. All main office and Energy Office services will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those with general inquiries or questions may contact Action at 978-282-1000, help@actioninc.org or live chat with team members at actioninc.org
Annisquam Village Church's pastor, the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault, will be leading weekly services online to help the community stay connected from the multidenominational Gloucester church. Sunday worship continues at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Rev. Sue will also lead online Spiritual Connection Circles. Chat rooms are open 30 minutes prior to each service for community members to converse. Each of these services includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. For more information, including weblinks, please go to annisquamvillagechurch.org.
The Archives Department at City Hall are closed. If you require assistance from this department please call the Mayor’s Office.
Beauport Hotel Gloucester has ceased operations through May 4. Managers plan to accept room reservations for arrivals beginning then, but warned the timeline may be adjusted. The hotel's reservations team is ready to assist guests with future plans and may be contacted at info@beauporthotel.com.
The weddings and events teams are also for future bookings and planning and may be contacted at events@beauporthotel.com for all questions and interests. While in-person visits aren't available at this time, the hotel will offering virtual site tours, video conferencing and more, working closely with clients to plan future celebrations and events.
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce postponed the Business After Hours at Backyard Growers to May 13. The Irish Sweepstakes will now take place at a date to be determined.
Cape Ann Medical Center, 1 Blackburn Drive, is open for visits from patients who do not have temperatures, fevers etc. It does offer telemedicine visits. Please call office for information, 978-281-1500.
Cape Ann Museum has decided to temporarily close and postpone events and programming but is offering a virtual tour and other digital content.
"In light of the current situation, the museum has decided to postpone the opening celebration of the Cape Ann Museum Green and Collections Center scheduled for June 20, 2020. The museum is greatly looking forward to sharing this new and important site with the community and we will be working to set a rescheduled date for the opening celebration soon," said museum director Oliver Bark in announcing the closure.
Museum leadership will monitor the situation closely to determine when the museum can safely re-open and programming can resume.
Cape Ann Veterans Services has canceled its Friday networking meetings and plan to mail out Chapter 115 Benefits checks for the foreseeable future. The office is closed to the public.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is not hosting Masses at any of its churches but the Rev. James Achadinha is celebrating Masses privately, then uploading them to the church’s new YouTube channel, CCGRonline. Achadinha also is providing resources on the community’s website, ccgronline.com, to conduct private services at homes. Each update includes prayers and scripture passages to read and reflect on at certain hours of the day.
Dogtown Books' Lucas Cotter said the shop, 132 Main St., is now offering curb-side pickup and a stay-at-home box delivery service available at dogtownbooks.com. The shop itself has closed down for the month due to coronavirus.
Essex has closed all its town buildings to the public. Anyone needing to do business with the town is asked to call or email the appropriate department; contact information may be found on the town's website, essexma.org.
Friday Night Bingo hosted by the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport is canceled until further notice.
George's Coffee Shop, 178 Washington St. in Gloucester, is offering takeout and delivery. The menu may be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Gloucester Cinema, Essex Avenue, is closed until further notice.
Gloucester's City Hall, City Hall Annex, Cape Ann Veterans Services Office, and the Department of Public Works Administrative Offices are closed to the public.
Gloucester's compost facility will not be open the last Saturday of this month. The Public Works campus is closed to the public.
The Gloucester Lyceum & Sawyer Free Library is closed and events have been canceled.
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation has postponed two events: the March 21st Bach Birthday Concert and April 19th The Endurance of Hope, narrated concert in commemoration of the Holocaust presented in collaboration with Temple Ahavat Achim. Both will be held at a later date when it is again safe for large indoor events. All advance ticket purchases will be honored.
Gloucester city-owned playgrounds are closed until further notice.
Gloucester Public Schools are closed until May 4 as are Talbot Rink and Newell Stadium.
Gulf of Maine Council has canceled all in-person events and meetings until further notice. It has also placed a "pause" on its 2020 awards program and is not accepting nominations at this time. Although future plans are uncertain, the council said it intends to reopen the awards program later this year to recognize volunteers, professionals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding efforts to promote a healthy Gulf of Maine ecosystem. It will hold nominations already submitted for review when the program reopens, and will post about future plans.
Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue in Rockport, is open but be advised that all programs, even the "self-guided" opportunities, have been cancelled though May 4, according to the park's visitor services supervisor Ramona Latham.
"We have even pulled all our brochures, self-guided, maps, etc., from the bulletin board boxes for safety sake," she said in an email. "Our park is still open at the moment — with safe-distancing practices."
Restroom facilities are closed and the dog waste buckets and trash cans have had to be taken away for carry-in, carry-out only.
"Please, also note that on sunny weekend days, our parking lot has been over-capacity and we have had to close (not allowing further entry) to hundreds of travelers, " she wrote.
Jeff's Variety & Deli, 71 Eastern Ave., will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice. Pick-up and delivery only.
Lee’s Breakfast, 2 East Main St., is open for take-out phone orders or walk-up window. No matter how ordered, customer’s food will be delivered curbside to their car. 978-281-3873 \
Magnolia 525, 12 Lexington Ave., is open for takeout and delivery, and curbside on request, Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. The restaurant's Facebook page will be updated for specials and items that are out. 525magnolia.com, 978-525-3230.Magnolia Cribbage League, which usually meets on Wednesdays at the JD Myers Pub in Magnolia, is cancelled for the foreseeable future. Andy Heinze will alert members when it resumes.
Manchester Annual Town Meeting is being postponed until May 2020.
Manchester Council on Aging programs are canceled until further notice.
Manchester Historical Museum is closed until further notice. It is offering online lectures and programming.
Manchester Parks and Recreation programs have been canceled until further notice
Manchester Public Library has canceled all events through the end of the month. The library is closed.
Maritime Gloucester is temporarily closed. Public programs, meetings, and events will be postponed and rescheduled where possible. Updates on future decisions will be made through social media and the maritimegloucester.org website. Email to info@maritimegloucester.org will be monitored.
Masconomo Park Playground in Manchester is closed until further notice.
Massachusetts Environmental Police have canceled all safe boating courses through May 1.
NAMI Massachusetts Connection in-person peer and family support options have been temporarily suspended. Those in need of assistance for mental health challenges and issues is offering three call-in Connection Recovery Support Groups each week at 508-206-8720. The sessions are Mondays, starting March 23, at 6:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, starting March 25, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, starting March 27, at 10 a.m.
The Peter Anastas Tribute on March 21 has been postponed. Diana McCloy of Literary Cape Ann said the organization has reserved the Shalin Liu Peformance Center in Rockport for May 23 and will update the public as the date gets closer.
Rockport has closed its Town Hall, Town Hall Annex, Rockport Public Library, Community House and Council on Aging, T-Wharf Harbormaster Office and Public Restrooms, and Rockport public schools through March 27.
Rockport athletic fields and playgrounds are are closed until further notice. Parks and beaches remain open for those wishing to utilize them for passive activity, walking, and other non-contact/non-group activities. No sports/pickup games allowed and no group gatherings.
Rockport Art Association and Museum is close until further notice. A gallery of works and an art sale may be found on its website, https://www.rockportartassn.org/
Rockport Music is canceling all Shalin Liu Performance Center events through mid June. The Rockport Music offices and box office are closed to the public with staff working remotely until May 4
Leadership is working to reschedule canceled concerts into the summer and fall.
"We are happy to provide refunds on ticket purchases or credit you for a future performance," an announcement from Rockport Music said. "Please note that the closure of the Shalin Liu Performance Center and the cancellation of concerts will have a major impact on ticket revenue that is critical to our continued operation. We hope you might consider, when possible, turning your ticket purchase into a gift to Rockport Music as opposed to taking a refund, for which you will receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value."
Rockport Council on Aging has canceled all events and classes through May 4.
Rockport Public Library is closed and has canceled all events through through May 4..
Rockport Town Meeting will move from its scheduled date on April 4 to an as-of-yet specified date in May, according to selectmen.
Rockport Transfer Station will remain open normal hours but the swap shop, book barn, and office trailers will be closed to the public.
The Rocky Neck Art Colony has determined that the safest course of action for the protection of members and staff is to close the Cultural Center to the public until it becomes advisable to reopen.
The following events at The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck are canceled: The art making workshops scheduled for March 21; Monday afternoon Life Drawing sessions for the time being; and Mahjong until the center reopens. "Elements: Nature in Art" has been removed for the schedule this year.
"Rocky Neck Now 2020" will be extended after the Center reopens, with "Beyond Likeness" scheduled to follow.
Postponed with dates to be announced are The Big Tiny event, likely to be in fall; Pastels with Susan Ellis workshop on March 18; and The Run/Walk & Team Challenge 5k on May 3.
"Recognizing that the arts are an essential outlet and emotional comfort for many of us, we have already begun the work of providing art, entertainment and visibility for our members through on-line resources," the center said.
Rose Baker Senior Center is closed to the public. All activities have been canceled until further notice, including tax and SHINE appointments.
St. John's Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., will be closed at least through Palm Sunday, April 5, with online services only. More information is available on the church website, www.stjohnsgloucester.org.
Savour Wine & Cheese, 76 Prospect St. in Gloucester, is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. . While there are no tastings and the wine machines are closed, owner Kathleen Morgan said the store is offering pantry items, bone broth and stews for takeout as well as wine and beer from its stock. The store offers home delivery, $50 minimum, and curbside pickup. Person receiving delivery must be 21 or older. Orders may be placed by emailing Kathleen@savourwineandcheese.com or call Savour at 978-282-1455.
SeniorCare Inc. in Blackburn Center has closed its offices to the public. It is calling all home care and senior nutrition consumers to determine what they might need, and working to ensure back-up plans for care and meal delivery. It is making pre-screening calls prior to visiting people in their homes. In most cases, it is conducting telephonic contact in its programs instead of home visits.
Please call 978-281-1750 (toll free 866-927-1050) for assistance. Reception staff are taking messages and forwarding them to the appropriate on-site or off-site personnel.
Tiny Planet Computer, 50 Maplewood Ave., will be closed on Saturdays from now at least through the middle of April. It is also suspending on-site appointments until at least this time.
Wellspring House, 302 Essex Ave., remains open and operational. Wellspring’s essential services of family shelter, homelessness prevention and employment support for families in financial hardship are needed now as much as ever. The Homelessness Prevention Line for families facing housing crises remains up and running. Job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support are continuing remotely via phone, text and video. Wellspring’s family shelter in Gloucester remains open, with staff working onsite 24 hours-a-day.
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester, will have virtual church services online. To virtually join the Sunday 10 a.m. worship service, like the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church on Facebook to virtually join us for Sunday worship.
