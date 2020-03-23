Here is a list of the latest business changes, closures, cancellations and postponements on Cape Ann prompted by concern of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. If you items to add, please contact Andrea Holbrook at aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com; please include a phone number.
Gloucester Cinema owner John Williams announced Sunday night that the Essex Avenue theater would be closed until further notice, before Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday ordered all non-essential businesses closed.
Gulf of Maine Council has canceled all in-person events and meetings until further notice. It has also placed a "pause" on its 2020 awards program and is not accepting nominations at this time. Although future plans are uncertain, the council said it intends to reopen the awards program later this year to recognize volunteers, professionals, businesses and organizations for their outstanding efforts to promote a healthy Gulf of Maine ecosystem. It will hold nominations already submitted for review when the program reopens, and will post about future plans.
Jeff's Variety & Deli, 71 Eastern Ave., will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice. Pick-up and delivery only.
Jeff's Variety & Deli, 71 Eastern Ave., will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice. Pick-up and delivery only.

Lee's Breakfast, 2 East Main St., is open for take-out phone orders or walk-up window. No matter how ordered, customer's food will be delivered curbside to their car. 978-281-3873
