Two years after Gloucester carried out a nearly $7 million project to replace and shore up the seawall along the Blynman Canal and Stacy Boulevard, the city is literally topping it off.
Work crews from Ocean Management Co. of Hull are replacing some 1,500 feet of the railings that line the seawall. The project covers the stretch from the canal to the city’s boat ramp at the Tavern on the Harbor. The South Shore company was awarded the bid for the project in April.
Public Works Director Mike Hale said the project is being carried out in 450-foot increments at a time. The work will include the railings that front the city’s iconic Fisherman’s Memorial on the city’s Outer Harbor.
“It’s a high visibility area, and it’s an important project that needs to be done,” Hale said.
He added that the work is expected to take another three weeks.
“We’ve made such an investment in the boulevard already,” Hale said, “this is just a logical and important step.”
The larger canal and seawall reconstruction and restoration project was completed in 2017. It included more than 1,800 feet of repairs running from just east of the Blynman Bridge to Stage Fort Park.
That project, which began in the summer of 2015, was funded in part through a $5.6 million grant from the state’s Seaport Advisory Council, and a 20% — or $1.2 million — match from the city.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.