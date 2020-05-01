MANCHESTER — The 375th Anniversary Committee isn't letting the ongoing pandemic foil its plans to spread joy during the town's historic year. Next week, members will host a parade to celebrate Manchester's essential workers while honoring social distancing rules.
The parade will kick off on Wednesday, May 6, at 7:45 a.m., the same time shifts change at Manchester's Police and Fire departments. Families are welcome to join the parade in their cars. The route will pass by the police and fire stations, Lahey Health, Town Hall, the Post Office, Allen’s Pharmacy and more.
"We're trying to recognize everyone," said Tom Kehoe, who co-chairs the committee with Sue Thorne. "We have signs made up for people to bring in their car. We're encouraging people to bring their own signs as well."
Meet-up time is between 7:20 and 7:45 a.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School parking lot on Arbella Street.
In addition, Thorne and Kehoe came up with an initiative to keep the sense of community strong in Manchester. Last week, the committee tried to light the town’s Friendship Tree on the Town Common. Usually, the tree is only lit for the holidays, but committee members thought it would be nice to have it on during the spring evenings. Unfortunately, due to bad weather and faulty wiring, around a third of the lights were inoperable.
To make up for the lackluster showing, the committee is encouraging residents to light up their own lawns with holiday lights. Residents are asked to keep the lights on from dusk to 10 p.m.
"We thought it could just be a sort of recognition of the crisis we're all dealing with and how we're all in this together," Thorne said. "Hopefully it will bring a little cheer to people as they go about their evening. It's difficult for everyone, some more than others. We want to show some solidarity and let people know we're thinking about them."
Kehoe said he hopes this program will show "a little sign of brightness and appreciation and let people know there is light at the end of the tunnel."
The pandemic has forced the committee to reschedule many of its planned events. One lecture from the Manchester Historic Museum has been cancelled, the other is planned to be delivered online. The film festival which was supposed to be held during April break at the library will be moved to a later date, as will a previously planned tea party in May. Still, the committee is still finding new ways to keep residents engaged and connected through this historic time.
"When we have our next meeting on the 13th of May, one of the big things we're going to talk about is how we're going to move forward and get spirit out to community," said Kehoe.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.