Car parade to view illumination Thursday night

Cape Ann Museum has rescheduled the last day of “In Gratitude,” a projection of an illuminated multilingual message, “Thank You Frontline Heroes,” to Thursday, May 14, due to rain last week.
In addition to the new date, the museum is adding a pop-up rally and procession, beginning at 8:30 p.m. at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St. Members of the community in cars are invited to form a procession of vehicles which will depart at 8:45 p.m. from the O’Maley school parking lot, travel down Washington Street and around the Grant Circle rotary to see the illuminated projection on the White-Ellery Barn, 245 Washington St., and back toward Addison Gilbert Hospital.
During the procession, cars will pass by the “In Gratitude” installation twice. Each time, passengers are encouraged to with cheer and thank for frontline workers. The cheers will be recorded as part of the permanent art created from this temporary exhibition. The installation will be illuminated from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The presentation of “In Gratitude,” is part of the museum’s desire to “…send a message of solidarity, gratitude and hope to our community,” said museum firector Oliver Barker.
“In Gratitude” was created by Stephanie Terelak Benenson, a North Shore artist and founder of the nonprofitHarbor Voices Public Art. It is also sponsored by LuminArtz Communications Ink.
Visit capeannmuseum.org for more details.