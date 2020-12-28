BOSTON — The spiritual leader of nearly 2 million Boston-area Catholics has received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Archdiocese of Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley received the vaccine on Thursday at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in the city's Brighton neighborhood, the archdiocese said in a statement Monday. O'Malley, 76, is scheduled to get the second dose in late January.
O'Malley hopes to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe and wants to encourage people to be vaccinated.
“I am grateful to have been in line for the vaccine and encourage all people to be vaccinated as the opportunity is presented, as an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation," he said in a statement.