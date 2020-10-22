DANVERS — Care Dimensions has been named the Hospice and Palliative Credentialing Center 2021 Employer of the Year.
The recognition marks the first time a New England organization has received the honor in the national award's 16-year history.
The award is presented annually to an organization that has provided sustained support of HPCC's certification program for hospice and palliative caregivers. In a statement, HPCC said Care Dimensions provides financial support for certification exams and exam prep, sponsors activities to recognize credential achievements, and promotes salary recognition.
Based in Danvers, Care Dimensions provides care for individuals and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses across eastern Massachusetts. The agency requires nurses to obtain advanced certification within two years of employment and has 161 employees certified by HPCC. Another 50 are expected to sit for certification exams in the coming year.
Noting that Care Dimensions also offers tuition reimbursement, scholarship programs, student loan debt assistance, a hospice nurse residency program and career ladder, as well as education for physician fellows and social work and chaplain interns, President and CEO Patricia Ahern said she was proud of the agency's "work environment that fosters and recognizes clinical expertise and professional advancement through continued education."