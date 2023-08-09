This month, Our Lady of Good Voyage’s carillon concert series will sound across “land, sea and soul” beginning this Friday, Aug. 11, and continuing on Fridays through Sept. 1, from 6:30 p.m.
For carilloneur LuAnn Pallazola, who for eight years has rung the century-old carillon bells — each ranging in weight from 16 to 3,000 pounds — one of the annual summer carillon concerts is a workout workout worthy of cross-fit. “Oh, yes. You have to be fit just to get get up to the belfry on the ladder,” she said.
But for many Gloucester residents — especially the adoring crowd that throngs Prospect Street in lawn chairs and cars — the carillon concerts are a beloved and joyful tradition that for decades has celebrated the passing of seasons in the sun for America’s oldest seaport.
The 31 bells in Our Lady of Good Harbor’s western belfry, each crafted in bronze, together make a carillon — one of the first tuned in America.
Pallazola wasn’t kidding when she said you had to be fit just to get up to the belfry. The wooden ladder, as old as the church itself, is 16 steep steps. They eventually proved too much for the aging joints of Marilyn Clark, who was the church’s European-trained and highly celebrated carilloneur for many years, and she was forced to retire.
Clark died in 2015, and Pallazola, whofor decades played the organ at Cape Ann Catholic churches — stepped up to the task of learning the carillon on the church’s muted training keyboard. Eventually, she moved up to the belfry where her biggest surprise was how big the bells were. “Huge,” she said. and so was the keyboard, which, like the ladder, was wooden and old as the church.
Her next lesson was that the carillon keyboard — like the bells, huge — took a lot more heft to play than an organ. The keys, called “batons” are the size of small rolling pins. The batons proved quite a challenge. “You have to whack them with your fists,” said Pallazola, who in the early days took to the task wearing boxing gloves.
While learning to play the keyboard, Pallazola also learned the long and fascinating evolution of carillons, a history that goes back to the lowlands of early 17th century Europe. “I became enthralled,” she said.
The history of Our Lady of Good Voyage’s carillon bells, though not as long, is — like Gloucester itself — full of character and color.
The bells, cast in England, were commissioned and imported to Gloucester by Harvard professor and economist A. Piatt Andrew, who, while serving in World War I, had been inspired by Europe’s carillons to spearhead their importation to his hometown to be installed in the newly rebuilt “fishermen’s church,” which had eight years earlier been destroyed by fire.
It was an expensive project, and parishioners joined in the fundraising, selling hot dogs and flowers alongside Andrew’s influential friends, including Isabella Stewart Gardner and Henry Davis Sleeper.
The bells hit a hitch when they hit Boston, as the Bureau of Customs demanded 40% import duty on musical instruments. Andrew, by then newly elected to Congress, drafted a bill to have the bells declared duty-free works of art, which, as anyone who has heard them will agree, they are.
A single bell produces five distinct notes. The overtones, explained Gloucester Daily Times columnist Gordon Baird in a 2014 article, “ form massive chords that shimmer in the air behind the ensuing notes of the piece. The entire tower seems to throb with the vibrations.”
For LuAnn Pallazola, who grew up downtown and remembers the bells as part of the fabric of Gloucester and her childhood, the 2023 concert series are a landmark, as they not only follow the carillon’s 100th anniversary last year, but this year celebrate the Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary.
This year’s program will range from classics to pops, hymns to patriotic melodies and children’s beloved classics, and be performed by Pallazola along with fellow carilloneurs Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort, a 15-year-old Gloucester teen who learned to play the bells during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And so, the “batons” pass to a new generation.
