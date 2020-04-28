The Cape Ann Transportation Authority is modifying its weekday bus schedule to accommodate changes in customer travel patterns, provide more consistent service and sustain appropriate social distancing.
Felicia Webb, CATA administrator, said demand for evening service and from MBTA Commuter Rail stations have declined because of the travel and employment restrictions imposed to battle the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The changes are effective Monday.
"This modified weekday schedule will allow CATA to provide more consistent service for our current customers, those making essential trips to the grocery stores, pharmacies, work and medical appointments," Webb said. "We're not seeing the demand in the evening or from Commuter Rail customers. We're seeing it during the day for essential trips."
Under the new format:
* The weekday schedule for the Business Express/ Gloucester Crossing Loop will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* The Eastern Avenue weekday route commences at 7:30 a.m. in Gloucester to provide hourly service between Gloucester and Rockport. The last bus is set to leave Gloucester at 5:30 p.m.
* Other routes will run at all times on a Saturday schedule, but begin about two hours earlier.
The new schedule will be available on all buses and online at canntran.com.
Webb said customers with essential travel requirements beyond the new weekday schedule should call CATA dispatch at 978-283-7916. She also said CATA is continuing to discourage all non-essential travel while employing advanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols aboard all buses and vehicles.
