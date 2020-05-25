CATA gets $1.6M for COVID-19 relief

With help from a federal grant, the wheels on CATA buses will continue to go round and round Cape Ann.
The Cape Ann Transportation Authority has received approximately $1.6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration to support the organization's operations during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The grant award is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed by President Donald J. Trump in March.
"CATA will utilize the funds to maintain an appropriate level of service and staffing, cover lost revenue, and for the purchase of PPE (personal protection equipment and other cleaning equipment," CATA's Administrator Felicia Webb said in an email.
Webb explained that CATA has a sufficient supply of masks, Lysol, disinfectant spray, and wipes. What the money allocated for cleaning equipment will cover is the purchase of an electrostatic fogging machine.
"It is a more effective way to disinfect the buses at the end of the day," she said, of the machine.
The total funding granted to the nation's public transportation systems totaled $25 billion, with the intention of allocating it to urbanized and rural areas: $22.7 billion to large and small urban areas and $2.2 billion to rural areas.
"We know many of our nation's public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19," said K. Jane Williams, acting administrator for the Federal Transit Administration. "These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency."
During the pandemic, CATA has seen a decrease in ridership by students, seniors, and people with disabilities.
"The school kids are a large portion of our ridership," Webb wrote in an email to the Times, explaining that with online remote learning, students don't have a need to ride the bus anymore.
"On our dial-a-ride service for seniors and persons with disabilities, the ridership has dropped as well. Most of the customers using the van right now are going to medical appointments, such as dialysis," she added.
Additional changes to CATA services include the cancellation of its Ipswich Essex Explorer route for the summer.
Webb explained that while the loss in fare revenue has had an impact, CATA is in good financial shape to continue its current services.
With lots of changes to the way people move around Cape Ann, Webb is proud of the employees she works with.
"It is a difficult time right now, but I think everyone here has done, and continues to do, an excellent good job adjusting to the situation as it continues to develop," Webb wrote.
