Student passes to ride Cape Ann Transportation Authority buses are now on sale.
The Pass Plus, Unlimited Semester Pass and Unlimited Annual Pass will be on sale. The Unlimited Semester Pass and Unlimited Annual Pass are photo IDs and the student must be present at the time of purchase.
The cost for the Unlimited Annual Pass is $200, the Unlimited Semester Pass is $100 and Pass Plus is $25.
The passes will sold in the atrium at Gloucester High School on Wednesday, Aug. 28; Thursday, Aug. 29; and Friday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 4 p.m.
They will also be sold Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Wednesday, Sept. 4, Thursday, Sept. 5, and Friday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Gloucester High atrium.
Student passes will not be available for purchase at the CATA office, 3 Pond Road, until Sept. 9.
All passes are payable by cash or check.
Further information is available by calling the CATA office at 978-283-7278.
