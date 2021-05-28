Catholic churches in Gloucester, Rockport reopening Saturday

This Saturday, all Catholic churches in Gloucester and Rockport will be open for Masses without capacity limits and reservations.
"Masks will be encouraged," said The Rev. James Achadinha, pastor of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport.
"Saint Ann Church will still be practicing social distancing at the 4 p.m. (Saturday) and 8:15 a.m. (Sunday) Masses for those who wish to come back to church and know there is some distancing," he said. "Only at Saint Ann there will be social distancing by having every other pew ropes off and not available."
"We will resume celebrating our daily Mass according to a new schedule on Wednesday, June 2nd. All pastoral ministry and service organizations can begin meeting again. And our Bilingual Sunday Evening Mass will resume sometime during the summer" he wrote in his weekly online message to parishioners.
Saturday Vigil Masses resume May 29, at 4 p.m. at Saint Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, and Saturday, June 5, at 6 p.m., Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester.
Sunday Masses will be held at 7 and 11:45 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 8:15 a.m. in Saint Ann Church, and 10 a.m. in Saint Joachim Church, 56 Broadway in Rockport. Sunday Mass will also be offered online at the churches' YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/3oXvBnf.
Beginning Wednesday, June 2, daily Masses will celebrated at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Friday at 8 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at 8 a.m.
The sacrament of confession will be offered Wednesdays from 6:05 to 6:45 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and by appointment.
Achadinha said the parish office remains closed but pastoral assistance is always available by calling 978-281-4820 or office@ccgronline.com.