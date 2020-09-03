BOSTON — With a state freeze on evictions set to expire next month, renters struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus have gotten a temporary reprieve from the federal government.
The Trump administration issued a directive on Tuesday stopping the eviction of some renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the virus. The order was issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said landlords shall not evict any eligible renter for failure to pay rent.
“Housing stability helps protect public health because homelessness increases the likelihood of individuals moving into close quarters in congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, which then puts individuals at higher risk to COVID-19,” the directive stated.
To qualify for the protection, renters must earn $198,000 or less a year, for couples filing their tax returns jointly, or $99,000 for single filers. Renters must show they have sought assistance to make their payments; they are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 hardships; and they are likely to become homeless if evicted.
The moratorium doesn’t exempt tenants from paying rents, nor does it forgive what they owe. Renters would still be responsible for paying back rent.
Doug Quattrochi, executive director of the trade group Mass Landlords, said the order will prolong the economic hardship of property owners who themselves are struggling to pay the bills.
“There’s been a lot of stress and angst, and this will likely only add to it,” he said. “They’re just kicking the can down the road past the election.”
Quattrochi said roughly 20% of the group’s members are in “real serious trouble” from a lack of rental income. Some are looking to take their properties off the rental market.
His group has formed a council to help struggling landlords recoup financial losses by filing claims through the courts or “any avenue that will hear it.”
Congress passed a $2.3 trillion pandemic relief package in March that paused evictions in most federal subsidized housing complexes, but the ban has expired.
Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker extended a statewide freeze on evictions and foreclosures by another 60 days, throwing a lifeline to struggling renters and homeowners.
Baker said the moratorium, now set to expire Oct. 17, has helped people affected by the pandemic to remain in their homes during the state of emergency.
Under the state’s emergency orders, Baker can extend the eviction and foreclosure moratorium by another 90 days.
Similar to Trump’s order, the state moratorium doesn’t exempt tenants or homeowners from paying rents or mortgages, nor does it forgive what they owe.
Under the state order, landlords can still take legal action against non-paying tenants, including filing a breach of contract lawsuit for monetary damages.
The Baker administration’s order has been challenged by landlords in court, but so far it has survived those challenges.
Meanwhile, a proposal backed by nearly 90 Democrats in the state Legislature would keep the ban on evictions in place for at least 12 months after the state of emergency is lifted.
