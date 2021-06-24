This summer, the Rockport Art Association & Museum will bury a time capsule to celebrate its centennial and commemorate the founding of the organization, which is thriving a century later, in spite of a global pandemic.
"The Rockport Art Association & Museum is home to one of America's oldest and most celebrated art associations," said director Jim Craig. ""It is only natural during a monumental occasion like this that we both turn an eye towards the past of this storied organization and reflect upon its future as well."
After the turn of the previous century, a growing number of professional fine artists flocked to Cape Ann, which boasts three historic arts organizations, though the Rockport association was the first to formally organize with an inspired and dedicated group of artists.
"On Friday night, July 22, 1921, a meeting of all the available artists in Rockport was held in the studio of Aldro Hibbard for the purpose of uniting in some way," wrote Harrison Cady (1877-1970) in 1940 in the introduction to a book about the artists of the Rockport Art Association.
After some discussion, a vote was taken to establish the Rockport Art Association after which artist Harry Vincent was elected president. The first organized event was a well-attended show held in August 1921 in the vestry of the First Congregational Church downtown. It was in 1928 that the society was incorporated as the Rockport Art Association, and the following year on July 11, 1929, the association purchased the property — known as the Old Tavern — on Main Street, which remains its current home, according to Cady's historical account.
"This edifice, dating back to colonial days, lent itself admirably to the needs of the society, and with some slight changes, its old-time character was brought back," wrote Cady, a celebrated American illustrator known for his long-running, nationally syndicated comic strip "Peter Rabbit."
A part of its centennial celebration, the Rockport Art Association & Museum will host a number of events this summer, beginning with a special exhibition, "Legacy and Future: Celebrating 100 Years of RAA&M," which features artwork and artifacts never before seen by the public.
The show also documents some of the ways the organization survived "schisms and controversies while remaining relevant," said Craig. Over the past century, its galleries have showcased work by celebrated American artists.
Some of the works being unveiled for the first time include a painting of a clipper ship by Gilbert Tucker Margeson, a work believed to have been lost but rediscovered in the attic loft while this exhibition was being arranged; a painting by Aldro Hibbard created in preparation for a "theatric stage and backdrop" for the 1933 Artist’s Ball; and rare bronze sculptures by Umberto Romano, a mid-century Modernist. This exhibition runs through June 26.
Another exhibition, "Then & Now," running now through July 4, features selected works from the association's museum collection, spotlighting works by many of its founding members alongside those of later generations of artists.
"The idea is to reveal how that creative spirit lives on today through our current artist members," said Craig. "We asked a panel of celebrated curators, art scholars, and gallery directors hailing from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Historic New England, the Monhegan Museum of Art and History, Vose Galleries, Wellesley College, and MassArt, among others, to cull our finest works from the museum collection. And then we invited our juried artist members to draw their inspiration from one of these works and create their very own personal interpretations from them."
He noted this provides an opportunity to view works by artistic giants of the Cape Ann art scene such as Anthony Thieme, Marguerite Pearson, Richard Recchia, Charles Gruppé, Theresa Bernstein, Childe Hassam, and Aldro Hibbard, and compare them to new works created by leading artists of today, "enabling us to see both how far we’ve come in 100 years, and how much has remained a constant," said Craig.
Another special event takes place Saturday, June 26, from 5 to 6 p.m. featuring a conversation with Boston artist Nancy Schön who created the beloved "Make Way For Ducklings" sculpture in the Boston Public Garden, and her friend Anita Diamant, a best-selling author. They will discuss Schön's 24-piece bronze sculpture series "Aesop’s Fables," during the program moderated by Heidi Caswell Zander, president of the Rockport Art Association & Museum.
Culminating the early summer festivities will be the burying of the time capsule on the front lawn of the art association on Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, in the company of Rockport's selectmen, will officially observe the 100th anniversary of the art association and present a governor’s citation. Additionally, a limited edition book celebrating the history of the organization will be unveiled.