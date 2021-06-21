If the walls of Gloucester City Hall could talk, they would broadcast 150 years of local history, from the sounds of circus elephants and Buffalo Bill to debates about civic issues and other political matters.
The structure, which still dominates the city's skyline, was officially dedicated on June 22, 1871, and the City Hall Restoration Commission wants to celebrate that 150th anniversary by sharing this date in history with the public. A gala fundraising event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will be rescheduled next year.
The historic building stands even more prominent since the Moose Lodge next door was knocked down a decade ago. That demolition made way for the Cape Ann Museum to create a park and sculpture garden, allowing passers-by to see the full extent and breadth of City Hall, the structure of which echoes the design of Philadelphia's Independence Hall.
It remains the heart of civic and cultural life in the nation's oldest seaport.
"It's a beacon for everyone to see," said Jan Bell, a member of the City Hall Restoration Commission.
To put its history in context, the historic settlement of Gloucester had about 8,000 residents in 1850, the decade prior to the Civil War. Just one year after the war, residents voted to build a new town hall on Somes Field, a prominent downtown location and current site of City Hall. It was completed in 1867 but burned down two years later. However, the town, with a population now approaching 12,000, decided to build a new hall, which was completed and dedicated in 1871.
The town of Gloucester incorporated into a city two years later in 1873.
"It's remarkable that they decided to rebuild bigger and better after the fire," said Maggie Rosa, chairman of the restoration commission.
The commission has overseen approximately $5 million of work over the past two decades.
In 2004, the commission oversaw its first major project, to repair two cracked structural trusses in the roof over the auditorium. In 2008, it embarked on another major project to straighten and strengthen the tilting City Hall clock tower, and to restore the exterior of the tower’s upper two levels. Restoration of the remaining wood trim, porticos, windows and roof repairs was made possible in 2012 through $2.6 million in Community Preservation Act funding.
Looking ahead, the next phase of work will focus on improving the outdated electrical systems and fire alarms, and installing a fire suppression system.
"I think we have come a long way but we have a way to go," said J.J. Bell, a member of the restoration commission. "City Hall is the most historically significant building owned by the city and it defines our skyline. It's important to preserve it, not only for its historic value and the treasures in it, but also for the neighborhood that surrounds it and for posterity."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken thanked the City Hall Restoration Commission for its efforts as well as state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante for their support in securing funding to help with this ongoing work.
"It’s beautiful and it’s a piece of history," said Romeo Theken, who has served 20 years in City Hall as both mayor and a longtime city councilor.
"When they say 'if the walls can talk,' ours do," she said. "Trust me, I've been there alone at night and you hear the silence but for the crank of the heater, the crackling of the floors — it's saying history was made here, treat me well and it shall be here forever."
To commemorate this watershed anniversary, the Cape Ann Museum is planning an exhibit for later this year.
"Somehow this building has survived 150 years as the seat of our government and is the focal point of our city," said Jan Bell. "We are celebrating this building and its character and how it represents the history of this city as it stands out over our landscape."