Last Saturday, friends, family and local billiard aficionados drove by Arthur "Arty" Danikas' home.
Those inside the cars were there to wish the 90-year-old a happy birthday. They lined up at Gloucester Cinema — to avoid the possible raising of the Cut Bridge — before pulling out and traveling down Essex Avenue to slowly roll by the home where Danikas and family sat on the front lawn.
Danikas is well known as the owner of the now defunct Nick's Pool Hall at 124 Main St.
Leading the parade and giving+ the birthday boy a proclamation from the city was Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
