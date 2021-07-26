ROCKPORT — One hundred years from now, it will be known who attended the burying of time capsule in Rockport.
Dozens of residents, artists and art lovers gathered Saturday on the front lawn of the Rockport Art Association & Museum to bury the time capsule in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the association's founding.
Those attending the event signed a scroll then placed inside the capsule with other items before its burial.
The Saturday event also marked the release of a 100th anniversary book, "Legacy & Future: The Story of RAA&M," filled with illustrations from the art association's museum collection and archives.