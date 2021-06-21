Many visitors to Stage Fort Park on Saturday weren’t there for the beaches or the dog park.
Some were there to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the freedom of Black Americans in the United States, with a picnic attended by family and friends.
Others were attending a Freedom Rally, organized by Gloucester Republican City Committee. The event featured live music, kids games and activities, “freedom supporting” candidates and speakers, local small business owners as well as tributes to Juneteenth.