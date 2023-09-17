In anticipation of breaking ground for the 2025 Sawyer Free Library building project on Sept. 29, a special event Sunday allowed children of all ages to build their own library creation using plastic Lego building blocks.
The Gloucester library hosted a “Let’s Build Together: 2025 Sawyer Free Library,” event on Saturday at 20 Main St. in downtown Gloucester.
A highlight was the unveiling of a specially commissioned 2025 Sawyer Free Library Lego model, created out of more than 1,000 Lego pieces and made possible through the generosity of Dore and Whittier and Oudens Ello Architecture, the architectural firms working on the library project.
Other Lego masterpieces were displayed courtesy of the Lego Discovery Center Boston which cohosted the free event.
On hand to help build library-inspired creations was an official Lego Master Model Builder from Lego Discovery Center Boston.
The groundbreaking celebration for the 2025 Sawyer is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, 3 to 4 p.m. at 2 Dale Ave., rain or shine, in the parking lot under a tent. The ceremony will mark the start of a project to completely renovate the library’s 1976 and 1913 buildings and expand the library with a 14,000-square-foot addition. This event will be open to all.
To learn more about Sawyer Free Library’s groundbreaking celebration, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.