North Shore artists Josh Falk and Dana Woulfe of Studio Fresh have completed their latest work — a mural dedicated to Gloucester's fish workers.
The piece was paid for in part by Awesome Gloucester and fish processor Ocean Crest Seafood Inc. It's located down the Fort, outside Ocean Crest's Commercial Street building which also holds Neptune’s Harvest Fertilizer.
The mural features images of women processing fish, a fish cutter and a lumper — the person who unloads the catch from a fishing vessel when it comes into to port then cleans the hold before filling it with ice for the next trip. Each are based on historic photographs from the Cape Ann Museum archives.
Cape Ann Art Haven will be organizing a maintenance fund for the mural, and a short documentary on the project is in the works by Persistent Productions of Rockport.
“It’s been inspiring to see so many individuals and groups come together to get this mural completed so quickly and so beautifully," said Sal Zerilli, founder and dean of Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport, of the Fort mural in a written statement. "We’re particularly grateful for Ocean Crest’s generosity and the great work of Studio Fresh.”
This is not Falk's first collaboration with the nonprofit organization Awesome Foundation; its chapters distribute $1,000 grants to community-led projects. Last summer, Awesome Rockport tapped Falk to paint an original mural on Stone Barn Lane concrete, right behind Rockport Public Library, to “make Rockport more awesome,” according to its website.
Awesome Gloucester has awarded $98,000 in $1,000 micro-grants to local initiatives aimed at making local life even better since 2013. In addition to " "The Fish Workers Mural," projects Awesome Gloucester has supported include Jason Grow's Cape Ann World War II Portraits Project, and the Little River Little Library in Gloucester.
Ann Molloy, whose family owns Ocean Crest Seafood and is an Awesome Gloucester trustee, described the Fort mural as "beautiful" in a prepared statement.
“With my family, I’m proud that the mural is on a wall at Ocean Crest," her statement continued. "Our family business in the Fort has employed people doing these jobs for nearly 100 years. It’s an honor for us to contribute to the city’s heritage in this way. We couldn’t be happier with the way the mural turned out.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.