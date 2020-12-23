While so many people have opted for phone calls and virtual get-togethers this holiday season, one congregation is braving the cold in order to bring a sense of normalcy to the community.
Community Church of East Gloucester will be hosting a socially distanced outdoor candlelight service on Christmas Eve with traditional elements of singing carols, nativity readings, a brief message, a fire-pit, and a tree lighting ceremony.
“Gathering as Christians doesn’t mean we have to physically be in the same space and do the same things we have done in the past,” said Jake Brooks, the associate pastor at CCEG. “We can still gather in creative ways, honoring our neighbors and our city through safety, and perhaps even learning new ways to celebrate.”
In addition to the service, CCEG will be providing some fire pits to keep warm, individually served hot cocoa, and a tree-lighting of a Christmas tree that was donated by Wolf Hill Home & Garden.
The event is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. in the back parking lot at the church at 7 Chapel St.
Cape Ann Bible Church on Thompson Street is also planning an in-person service as well as live-streaming, with COVID-precautions in place, according to an event listing, but in many other cases, churches are opting for virtual services on Christmas Eve.
At the parishes within the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport, there will be a single online service at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and individual Mass services on Christmas Day at Our Lady of Good Voyage, Saint Ann’s and Saint Joaquim, but only by online reservation.
Similarly, First Parish Church in Manchester says it will be conducting an online service with a special storytime for children at 5 p.m., followed by a traditional service at 7 p.m.
Reckoning with COVID
As CCEG adapts to the weather and COVID-19 regulations to bring some Christmas cheer across Cape Ann, it is not the only way in which the church has worked to bring the community together during such a difficult year.
In April, CCEG’s leadership hosted a virtual Maundy Thursday dinner over Zoom, having each family gather around their own tables to celebrate Holy Week.
Over the summer, the church staff pulled out beach chairs and held services, socially distanced, on the basketball court in the rear lot.
And when the leaves began to turn this fall, the church gathered in their own building at limited capacity with masks with the option of watching services and classes online through a livestream.
For the week of Thanksgiving, the church’s staff made almost 150 individual Advent candle holders for each family in the church and dropped them off to those who were not able to meet in-person.
“The church is commanded to ‘not give up meeting together’ — but in the same sentence we are told to ‘consider how we may spur one another on to love and good deeds,’” Brooks said. “The global church has had to navigate how to do this through many other pandemics in history, and that has called Christians to be fearless in the face of death for the sake of the gospel and brotherly love, but it always means not being careless in the face of wisdom and opportunities for mercy.”
The East Gloucester church is not the only congregation to get creative this year in order to connect when the community is asked to stay apart.
Union Congregational Church in Magnolia held outside services during the warmer months while other congregations, such as First Congregational Church of Rockport, had their services online.
Although creativity has allowed for congregations across Cape Ann to connect apart and in-person, it hasn’t been easy.
“As Christmas approaches and the coronavirus pandemic worsens...(we) are forced to make hard decisions about how to celebrate the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ and meet our obligation to do whatever we can to protect the health and safety of our friends, neighbors, and fellow parishioners,” wrote the Rev. Jim Achadinha, of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport, in an email announcing their parishes will have a limited number of Masses with limited attendance this holiday season.
“Ultimately, we have decided to make some sacrifices this year, so that hopefully we can all be together next year in our home parishes, in our beloved churches, in our favorite pew, at our favorite Mass,” he wrote, noting these measures are consistent with how the parishes have been operating for the past five months.
For those wishing to attend Mass, they must register at ccgronline.com/mass, wear a mask and follow other safety measures. Registration will close on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m.
“These are extraordinary measures for extraordinary times,” Achadinha wrote. “But again, my fervent prayer is that if we offer some small sacrifice this Christmas, then by God’s grace, we will be together again sometime next year as a happy and healthy community united as always in prayer, fellowship, and service.”
