Friday was Pi Day at Veterans Memorial Elementary School and none of the students were eating a slice.
Instead they rattled off as many numbers as they could remember in Pi, in what was a kind of math bee as the school celebrated Pi Day a day early.
Pi Day is observed on March 14 since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π or Pi.
Pi is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi has been calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point.
