The local literacy group carried its celebration of National Read Across America Day through the week
First R Foundation and a dozen volunteers read "What Pet Should I Get?" by Dr. Seuss to schoolchildren in Gloucester and Rockport's elementary schools this week. National Read Across America Day was Monday, which also the birthday of the late Theodor Seuss "Ted" Geisel — Dr. Seuss.
Among the readers who participated in the Dr. Seuss tribute were BankGloucester President Patrick Thorpe, who is also chairman of the First R board of directors; Ward 4 City Councilor Val Gilman; former School Committee member Tony Gross; First R founder Pat Earle; and Carolyn Stewart, Shannon Gallagher, Ashley Murray, Jen Perry, Kristine Fisher and Maureen Ripley.
The First R Foundation is in its 19th school year of reading and donating books to kindergarten and first-grade classrooms on Cape Ann.
