The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Cape Ann Small Business Week 2020 this Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25, by recognizing the resilience, creativity, courageousness and community spirit of every Cape Ann small business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 1981 the chamber has annually designated a special week to honor the achievements of Cape Ann’s small business entrepreneurs and their employees and salute their contributions to the economic vitality and community life of Cape Ann. Traditionally, a Small Business Person of the Year has been chosen annually for each Cape Ann community.
This year, after consulting with past Small Business Persons of the Year representing Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Essex, the chamber board agreed with their recommendation that Cape Ann Small Business Week 2020 should celebrate every Cape Ann small business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cape Ann Small Business Week is being held in conjunction with National Small Business Week.
“More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create nearly two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year," according to the Small Business Administration. "This year’s (National Small Business Week? will recognize the small businesses who have navigated the coronavirus pandemic while supporting their employees and communities.”
The chamber has partnered with the state Office of Travel and Tourism, Discover Gloucester and chambers and destination marketing organizations across the Commonwealth to support the MyLocalMA campaign. Cape Ann’s small businesses, like their peers throughout Massachusetts, “are still standing strong, doing their best to keep us safe. Our Main Streets need our love, now more than ever. Now is the time to find your local,” according to the campaign.
The chamber encourages all Cape Ann residents and visitors to celebrate Cape Ann Small Business Week by patronizing and supporting local small businesses — this week and all year round — and saying thank you to business owners and their employees.