Although the annual Middle Street Walk will not take place this Saturday, Dec. 12, organizers are encouraging residents to venture out, walk the downtown and take in the holiday trimmings in the heart of Gloucester.
"We are also encouraging people to shop downtown and stroll through the historic district," said Jan Bell, who serves on the Middle Street Walk committee.
There are still things happening downtown, said Gloria Parsons, a Middle Street Walk co-chair. But as an event, it needed to be put on hold because it draws together groups of people which is not appropriate during the pandemic.
"Next year will be our 23rd year of the Middle Street Walk, and we will be back to celebrate with you," said Bell.
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, at 70 Middle St., will hold a pop-up event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which features homemade jams, holiday items among other offerings.
Earlier this week, the Middle Street Walk volunteers, along with Generous Gardeners, met at the Cape Ann Camp Site on Atlantic Street to make wreaths and swags, which were used to adorn many of the Middle Street buildings.
But for local businesses, there is a dire need for people to visit the downtown and shop.
Elizabeth Carey, executive director of Discover Gloucester, said local retailers, restaurateurs and lodging partners reported that so far this holiday season has been down substantially due to COVID-19 — even during Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Gloucester's Ladies Night.
"Most retailers have reported a 50 percent decrease in business from last year's numbers," she said. "Those consumers who are coming out are clearly coming with the 'buy local' and 'support our small businesses' attitude."
This year's Ladies Night was actually a day-long event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. to spread out the hours to reduce crowding. The hours also allow shopkeepers s more time to provide one-on-one customer service.
It will be the same for 44th annual "Men's Day/Night" on Thursday, Dec. 17, also from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Carey said many downtown businesses communicated that they fared better in the late summer and early fall, and have found things challenging in recent weeks.
"That's not necessarily a surprise given the upswing in the virus and the uncertainty with the economy," she said. "The thing that I find most important to Gloucester businesses is that each industry must work together to succeed. In other words, if restaurants don't do well, then retailers don't do well — and it's a trickle down effect. It's not easy, but there's still a glimmer of hope among many who are 'keeping their lights on' — hoping for those customers eager to make purchases."
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.