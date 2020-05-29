As they waited for the senior parade to start, the Saputo sisters sat on the windowsills of their car and reminisced about the past four years.
Going to school with her sister has been "kind of dope," Alessia, 18, said. "We are always pretty close and we have each other's back through everything."
Now that a pandemic has altered their expectations of senior year, Alessia's statement couldn't be more true.
"I didn't even think I would make it this far," Ardriana, 19, said. Graduating "is a big accomplishment and it means a lot to me."
"I've come so far," she added.
Alessia and Ardriana were two of a parking lot-full of Gloucester High School seniors that participated in the school's drive-by parade around Cape Ann on Friday — a long-standing tradition that this year brought together classmates forced to be far apart because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The parade began at Stage Fort Park's parking lot, looped around Cape Ann's main streets and concluded at Gloucester High School.
"It is a whole city-wide event, even more so than usual because of this" said high school Principal James Cook, eluding to the fact that the pandemic has altered the tone of end-of-the-year festivities. "Today is a day to celebrate."
While some seniors stayed in their cars with the windows rolled up, others were climbing the roofs of their vehicles and embracing friends they hadn't seen in the three months that learning had been done remotely.
"I've missed you" and "I love you, man" were two phrases that could be heard hollered across the streets as students reunited.
A different year
Friday's festivities had a bittersweet taste for seniors has they acknowledged the loss of so many planned memory-making events.
"Honestly, going into senior year meant the world," said Toby Campbell, 18, who has been excited for this spring since kindergarten. "It was something you always look forward to and now that it is here and gone, it sucks, honestly."
"But we all still had some memories," he said, pointing to his group of friends. "It is all about making memories senior year."
Jacob Enos, 18, agreed, explaining that he was disappointed not to have the chance to play lacrosse this season.
"Senior year you get to be the leader of the team and it's kind of weird to have that taken away," he explained.
While their children have had to shift expectations for what the school year would look like, the time practicing social distancing has not been easy on the parents either.
"At first my daughter didn't mind not being in school, but now she really misses her friends," Susan McAreavey said, discussing with other parents at the parade how this year lacked banquets, award ceremonies, and prom.
During these unprecedented times, their advice to students has been to look at the bigger picture.
"We know it is important but people are sick," Maureen Colby said. "We have to put it in perspective, and it is about being safe."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.