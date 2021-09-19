A celebrity chef will be in town Monday afternoon.
Chef Hank Shaw, also an angler and outdoorsman, just released his fifth cookbook, “Hook, Line, and Supper,” and he will be signing books at the The Bookstore of Gloucester, 61 Main St., from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Shaw’s family is from Ipswich and Cape Ann and his new cookbook features 120 fish and seafood recipes inspired by his fishing and clamming adventures in the area.
He actually dedicated the book to his mom who taught him how to fish in Cape Ann.
Shaw runs the James Beard Award-winning website Hunter Angler Gardener Cook and is a nationally known expert in wild foods ranging from wild edible plants and mushrooms to game and of course fish and seafood.
“Hook, Line, and Supper” offersbasic guidelines, new techniques and master recipes for everything caught in lakes, rivers, streams and the sea.
“I believe no other fish and seafood cookbook deals with fish and seafood in such a wide-ranging, ‘galactic’ sense,” Shaw said.
“By breaking down the essence of fish and seafood cookery, ‘Hook, Line, and Supper’ helps home cooks bring out the best in whatever they bring home from the market or the water.”