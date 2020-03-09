MANCHESTER — The Erstwhiles, a Celtic music group, will perform to benefit the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club Scholarship Fund on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Antique Table, 7 Central St., Manchester.
Tim and Shoshy Collins won a performance by the Erstwhiles at a recent auction and choose to take the opportunity to raise money for the Rotary scholarship fund. The public is invited to the performance on the restaurant's second floor and concert goers may order food and beverages from the restaurant's menu. Reservations are accepted at Antique Table.
The event will include a 50/50 raffle. A $5 donation will be collected at the door.
Performing around the North Shore for the past 10 years, The Erstwhiles concentrate primarily on traditional Irish music while drifting occasionally into American folk and hillbilly genres. Their interactive shows are usually sprinkled with Irish humor, toasts and trivia.
Band members are Arthur McGeown and Glenn Daly of Marblehead on lead guitar and vocals, Fiona French of Hamilton on vocals and Chris Shea of Manchester on bodhran and vocals. Joining them will be fiddle player Kate Hudson and Mike McGeown on guitar with a possible cameo bagpipe performance by Manchester's Pat Meehan. Usual mainstay and local Irish tenor Austin O'Keefe will unfortunately miss the event.
The Rotary Club is accepting scholarship applications now for graduating seniors. Deadline to apply is March 31.
More information about the event, scholarships and the application is available at manchesteressexrotary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.