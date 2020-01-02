PEABODY — A cement truck made a big mess on Route 1 Thursday.
Northbound traffic on Route 1 after the jughandle was delayed starting about 1:30 p.m. when a heavy dump truck carrying a large load of cement slurry inadvertently dropped its load in the middle of the northbound travel lanes in front of Red’s Kitchen and tavern just south of Forest Street.
State troopers shut down all three lanes of Route 1 north, diverting traffic onto Route 128, as Mass. DOT crews and equipment, including a front-end loader, responded to clean up the spill of wet cement, which troopers said was nearly 2 feet in spots.
Massachusetts State Police reopened Route 1 north at about 3:30 p.m., but cautioned travelers to seek other routes when possible, as further delays were likely as the cleanup continued,
By 3 p.m. the only evidence to be seen was the dump truck parked along the roadside and several firefighters still hosing down approximately 100 feet of highway.
State police said there were no injuries and no vehicle damage due to the nature of the incident.
They have been unable, so far, to say what caused the dump truck, which was at least 35 feet long, to lose its load.
