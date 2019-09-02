Veterans from around Cape Ann gathered Monday morning in Gloucester to celebrate the 100th birthday of the American Legion and the city’s chapter.
The members of Gloucester’s Capt. Lester A. Wass American Legion Post 3 marked the occasion with a ceremony outdoors in Legion Square in front of the Joan d’Arc statue. It featured live music, singing and speakers, including Francisco Urena, the state’s secretary of Veterans Affairs.
Congress chartered the American Legion in 1919 as an organization that serves veterans and their communities.
Post 3 was founded on July 17, 1919, and its current membership of 215 Cape Ann residents range from World War II veterans to active-duty servicemen.
