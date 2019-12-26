After more than three decades on Gloucester's waterfront, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is about to move to a new home.
The Chamber is currently pursuing a deal to relocate to 24 Harbor Loop. CEO Ken Riehl said on Thursday that he wasn't ready to make a public statement, but could confirm that the Chamber was "in final negotiation with the owner of the building" and "they are looking at it."
In 1987, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce became the first tenant of 33 Commercial St. after the property had been renovated and refurbished.
"We had a fabulous 33-year relationship," said Mac Bell, a local developer who owns the property. "They have worked hard for 33 years and now are in the position to take the next steps and we are excited for them."
Those next steps: A move to the heart of Gloucester's summertime concerts and maritime history on Harbor Loop.
For Ward 2 Councilor Ken Hecht, who represents that area, the move is going to be a game-changer for the city.
"To put it mildly, it is going to be a screaming home run," he said.
Hecht explained that the Chamber's new location will benefit Gloucester's tourism and overall economy as it relocates a few doors down from a newly renovated Harbormaster's Office and Maritime Gloucester.
"It is really a great way to introduce people to our city and to our downtown," Hecht said.
On Nov. 26, the City Council voted unanimously to grant an easement at 32 Harbor Loop — which is a municipal parking lot — that would allow the Chamber to access the renovated building across a 5-foot by 8-foot strip of city-owned land.
The strip of city-owned land is where the Chamber is looking to redirect the main entrance of the building and build a 48-square-foot ramp.
If the Chamber acquires the property, "they need handicap access to the building, which requires space across public land to build out a ramp," Councilor Valerie Gilman said at the meeting.
The building is owned by Marc D. Cunningham, as a trustee of Harbor Loop Realty Trust, according to city records. It is currently occupied by Cape Ann Oil, Capt. Bill & Sons Whale Watch and the Whale Center of New England.
Community Development Director Jill Cahill sees this development bringing more public amenities to the downtown area — like bathrooms — and a centrally located visitor's center.
As the Chamber looks to move, Bell is starting to think of what's next for the soon-to-be empty space on Commercial Street. He said Endicott College still maintains a presence in the building, along with some other business offices.
"Anything that would possibly work well with the new hotel," Bell said, referencing the Beauport Hotel Gloucester next door. "We are talking to a restaurant group, a spa operator. If you think of the amount of weddings that type of business hosts, there is real potential of synergy of the two properties working together."
Bell confirmed that the Chamber of Commerce will move out of its current address sometime in the new year. No date has been confirmed.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.