On Thursday, June 3, at 9 a.m., the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce invites Cape Ann residents and businesspeople to join its monthly online networking and information sharing event.
Coffee & Connections offers members a chance to give update on their business, learn how other businesses are doing, and come together as a business community to rebuild from this historic pandemic and come back even stronger.
Those interested may register at capeannchamber.com; depending on the device you are using, you may be prompted to enter the passcode 418057.