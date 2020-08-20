With just a few final touches to make, Ken Riehl is eager to hang an “Open” flag outside the new and newly renovated office of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
Now located at 22 Harbor Loop — the former home of Capt. Bill & Son’s Whale Watch and Cape Ann Oil — the chamber and its affiliated Cape Ann Community Foundation will have an expanded visitor center, a community collaboration/conference space, and office space for chamber and foundation staff.
“We are ready and anxious to put our closed sign to open,” said Riehl, the chamber’s CEO.
Fifty percent larger than the chamber’s previous offices at 33 Commercial St., the staff is looking to use the additional space to welcome the community in a fresh way.
With 3,000 square feet to work with, the new building has been completely refurbished — walls taken down, ceilings opened up, and a whole new front of the building completely dedicated to being community collaboration space.
The space, open for use by the community and chamber members upon reservation, offers a conference space that seats 16 people, a large interactive display and high quality phone and visual equipment.
“We really want the community to use the space in a way that has not been done before,” Reihl explained. “We are here as a service to Cape Ann.”
While the opening of its new office in a central location will make the chamber more accessible to the Cape Ann’s community, its service has gone beyond four walls —even during a pandemic.
With staff members on a Reopening Task Force representing various Cape Ann communities, the chamber has been aware of the support the community needs from the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“Our focus has been supporting the business community and residents through the pandemic,” Riehl said. “It is very much a big part of our work.”
Riehl admits that while staff have been able to pivot events to online and adjust their schedules to comply with social distance protocol, it hasn’t been easy working remotely for the past five months.
“It is terribly challenging,” he said, explaining that they have had a changeover in personnel and one too many Zoom calls — a big part of society’s “new normal” that is weighing on many businesses and organizations.
Amidst the challenges, however, Riehl and his team are in constant conversation with chamber and community members on how they are doing and how the chamber can help.
All chamber event for the 2020 calendar year have been cancelled or reformatted, Riehl said.
Upcoming events — although they may look a little different than in years past — include Small Business Week, a big raffle, and the Fall and Winter auction.
The chamber is anticipating hosting its holiday events in person, “but probably much scaled back than what they normally are.”
As Reihl and his colleagues plan to officially open the doors for visitors sometime Thursday or Friday, the chamber will host an in-person ribbon-cutting ceremony with Cape Ann government officials, business and community leaders on Friday, Aug. 28.
While the event is invite-only to comply with event gathering size regulations during the pandemic, the chamber will provide a virtual communitywide celebration on its social media.
“This has been a community-wide initiative,” Riehl said of the chamber’s new building. “It has been so encouraging to see the support.”
