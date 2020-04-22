ROCKPORT — Rockport Music has canceled its 39th annual Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
The festival was scheduled to run June 12 to July 12.
The decision to cancel the festival is a result of these unprecedented times due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), organizers said.
“It is hard to imagine not gathering this summer, but in light of the current world situation, we feel the only responsible decision is to cancel this year’s Rockport Chamber Music Festival," Artistic Director Barry Shiffman said in a prepared statement announcing the cancellation.
Rockport Music continues to monitor the coronavirus situation and decisions on the remainder of the summer concert season will be made in May.
Tickets to concerts rescheduled from the spring to the fall are available online and late summer events will be made available in mid-May.
Announcements about the latest details on canceled events as well as upcoming concerts is available at rockportmusic.org.
Rockport Music is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and is supported in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
