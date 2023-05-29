ROCKPORT — Residents will soon see a significant upgrade of the town’s website, www.rockportma.gov.
The changes will include features that were resident-inspired after a town website survey was conducted to gather information and suggestions for the site.
The survey closed Monday, May 15, at 5 p.m. Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said the town’s Information Technology Department will take all of the information from the 129 responses to the survey and work closely with the web developer on the changes.
“The goal is to have a revamped website in place before the end of the calendar year,” he said. “The topic will also be regularly updated at Board of Selectmen meetings to share progress.”
Select Board Vice Chair Ross Brackett said the new site will have a feature called Civic HR, that will enable users to communicate directly with the town’s Human Resources Department.
Plus, the site will have a feature called Civic Clerk, which will allow users to more easily access information about meetings and agendas. This feature, Brackett said, will allow users to receive direct e-mails to questions asked.
According to Brackett, another feature of the new website, called SeeClickFix, is a reporting platform that will allow users to report non-emergency neighborhood issues to town officials. The tool has a free mobile app that maps user comments.
Users may add comments, suggest courses of action and add video and photo documentation. Users can receive notifications based on selected areas and keywords. The site also allows anonymous reporting. According to the New Haven, Connecticut-based company SeeClickFix Inc., about 300 municipalities subscribed to the function in 2017.
“If a resident sees something that is going on, they can send photos and it will go to the corresponding department to deal with,” said Brackett.
So far, Brackett said information from the survey has already been considered and some ideas have been used for the new website.
“The questions we got back were pretty positive for the most part,” he said.
Vieira said the survey provided helpful information related to the things that work and fail to work with the current site. He said the revamped site will include changes to the design, layout and content on the site, as well as show the frequency of the page visits.
As for when the new website will be introduced, Brackett said the goal is to roll out the changes possibly sometime during the coming autumn.
“I’m not promising, but we’re looking at possibly the fall,” said Brackett.
“There will be more information for the public to access to know about what’s going on,” said Brackett.
Brackett, formerly chair of the Select Board, was named vice chair after a vote at a recent meeting of the board. The board elected Sarah Wilkinson as its new chair.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.