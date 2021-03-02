After residents continued to voice their concerns about having a police shooting range behind Haskell Pond in West Gloucester, city officials have recommended changes to find a compromise between officers' need for training and neighbors' wishes.
Councilors Melissa Cox and James O'Hara came before the Ordinance and Administration Standing Committee on Monday night to offer amendments to a city ordinance that outlines when the Gloucester Police Department can utilize the West Gloucester shooting range.
"I am all for trying to find a compromise," Cox said Monday night. "Is it the perfect solution? No. Is it a solution? Yes.
After discussion, the proposed amendments include:
Use of the range shall be limited to authorized firearms training for active and retired members of the Gloucester Police Department, including any joint trainings with other city agencies.
The range shall be open from May 1 to Nov. 1. Biannual state-mandated training shall take place during the first 15 days of May and October. Joint training will be limited to the first and second Wednesday during this period. No shooting is allowed on Saturday, Sunday, or state-recognized holidays.
Hours of live fire at the range shall be limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Permanent signage shall be posted at the entrance to the range. This location will be determined by the Public Works director.
Maintenance of the range will be the responsibility of the Public Works Department, which shall implement a maintenance plan the same or substantially similar to the environmental stewardship plan for management of lead shot/bullets, as suggested by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The range shall be maintained in accordance with the foregoing at least once every two three years.
Gloucester Police should make every effort to only use frangible ammunition when possible for their regular training.
As part of the proposed amendments, the committee agreed to strike "except for low-light training which will be conducted no later than 10 p.m. on those specific days" within the ordinance.
The city will reconvene at the first Ordinance and Administration meeting in June to discuss the sounds from the first training dates in May.
After a lengthy discussion, it was determined that the proposed amendments will come back before Ordinance and Administration on March 15.
This story will be updated on gloucestertimes.com.
