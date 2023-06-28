Changes to inclusionary housing at 116 E. Main St. withdrawn

A developer is withdrawing his request to make a payment in lieu of creating one deed-restricted affordable housing unit in a newly constructed eight-unit townhouse condominium project at 116 East Main St. in East Gloucester.
The withdrawn request would have changed the inclusionary housing requirements of the project’s special permit, offering to make a payment in lieu of the unit to the Affordable Housing Trust. The developer also offered to create two to three units of affordable housing elsewhere in the city.
The upshot is that the single affordable unit will be located onsite.
The proposed change drew objections of the sort that “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”
“Yes, one more unit of affordable housing is more valuable at the moment than money in the account of the Affordable Housing Trust,” wrote resident Sunny Robinson in a June 1 column for the Times. Robinson wrote that “in the face of the ever increasing need for a wide range of affordable housing in Gloucester it is very bad precedent for the City Council to even be considering letting developers back away from their commitments.”
“It became apparent we have been swimming upstream,” Joel Favazza of Seaside Legal Solutions, P.C., the developer’s Gloucester attorney,said.
Favazza said the benefit of creating two or three affordable units elsewhere was not worth the battle. He understood the concern among some about whether the offsite units would ever be created, but he said the condo project could have been conditioned to make sure the offsite affordable units would come online before the balance of the market-rate condos were occupied.
He said his client had identified property for the offsite affordable units, but the city did not listen.
Last week, Favazza asked the City Council’s Planning and Development Standing Committee to withdraw the application to change the project’s inclusionary housing requirements.
“And the plan is to just restrict the unit onsite as initially intended and this is going to go forward under the original terms of the permit,” he told the subcommittee, which voted 3-0 in favor of the withdrawal.
A City Council public hearing was scheduled for Tuesday night, June 27, with the agenda stating that this would be “withdrawn.”
“I’m glad that we went through this process and I think it was very collaborative. We talked through it and I think this was the right choice for the applicant,” said City Council President Val Gilman, vice chair of Planning and Development, during its June 21 meeting.
The condominium development on the former Espresso’s Italian Grille site, which is less than one acre, has been subject of controversy and court actions over the years.
In 2018, neighbors appealed in Land Court variances granted to another developer by the Zoning Board of Appeals. This case was dismissed the following year.
In August 2019, amid an outpouring against the project, City Council voted against granting special permits. However, the council’s denial was appealed to Land Court, and a judge in November 2020 ordered that the special permits be granted.
In 2021, the property was purchased by Valerina Gloucester LLC, whose manager, Marc Tranos, founded Salem-based Juniper Point Investment Company, LLC, the development company now handling the project.
Favazza said in a letter to the Times the delays due to the legal appeals generated added expense and carrying costs, which were passed on to the new developer. The project started during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw price increases for materials, and mortgage rates hitting 20-year highs.
These factors had “drastically altered the economic viability of the project,” Favazza wrote.
In the application, Favazza wrote the developer wished to pay a “fee in lieu” “because more good can be done to address Gloucester’s workforce housing need.” The application stated this would result in about a $415,000 payment to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust.
Councilor at-Large Jason Grow, the chair of Planning and Development, said in an interview the subcommittee was careful to follow regulations when it came to weighing the request to change the project’s inclusionary housing requirements to avoid the possibility of this leading to another court case.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.