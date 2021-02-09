By Donna Grinnell’s own account, Tito Rodriguez saved her life.
"There is no other way to put it," she said while eating a hot meal at The Grace Center on Tuesday. With a glimmer in her eye, the 67-year-old Gloucester resident who is now 27-years sober recounted how Rodriguez stood by her on her journey of recovery.
Grinnell was one of many Cape Ann residents a part of The Grace Center’s program who attended — physically distanced and masked — a free lunch provided by the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit on Tuesday. The chicken ziti broccoli, sausage, peppers, onions and salad were purchased from Goombadi’s at 186 Main St., the bread rolls were donated by Sclafani's Italian Bakery at 49 Washington St. and it was served at The Grace Center’s temporary set-up at The Gloucester House Restaurant on Rogers Street.
“Today is two-fold,” Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro told those gathered as they sat down, eager to dig in. “We get to help you guys by providing a meal and we also got to help a restaurant out that is probably struggling due to COVID.”
The unit plans to buy food from a local restaurant and serve those involved with The Grace Center once a month. But unit members also hope the meals foster more relationships like that of Grinnell and Rodriguez.
Grinnell says the impact the unit and The Grace Center has had on her life is unforgettable.
“I come here because I love the staff,” Grinnell said. “They are so empathetic, you know what I mean? They don’t judge you and they are so empathetic.”
As Rodriguez walked by her table, Grinnell smiled up at him and the two exchanged mask-covered greetings.
“If it wasn’t for him ... When I was first coming around, there were times that I really doubted I was going to make it,” she said. “He is just a genuine good man.”
For Rodriguez, hired in 2020 to be the city’s community health navigator and a member of the unit, it is all about helping.
“I was there so I can identify with that,” he said, noting that addiction has touched him on a professional and personal level. “Someone reached out their hand and thought to pull me up and so I want to give back.”
“I would be doing this even if I wasn’t getting paid,” Rodriguez added.
Having worked with Rodriguez and the Community Impact Unit in the past, Grace Center staff member Andrea "Dre" Collins is grateful to have its members back to help.
“To have them here helping us serve is amazing,” she said.
In December, The Grace Center has moved its operations to the Gloucester House Restaurant's function room to have more space under COVID-19 guidelines to do what its does best — serve individuals who are experiencing homelessness or at high risk of or currently in crisis.
“To have a place like this ... ” Collins said while looking around the restaurant’s function hall. Physically-distanced with masks on, some people chatted while others petted Ace, the Community Impact Unit's resource dog. A steady drum of conversation, laughter, and forks digging into plates could be heard.
“It is exactly what people needed and so we are very grateful to have the bigger space,” Collins added.
Nicastro noted that the unit — created last March to improve the quality of life for the community through outreach and collaboration — wants everyone to feel comfortable to come to its offices at Brown’s Mall on Main Street.
“We want you guys to come in and visit us at our office,” Nicastro told the room of people. “To be able to make that connection. If you ever need some kind of service, you can come to us.”
“I don’t want you to look at me as a police lieutenant, OK?" said Nicastro, who was in casual dress. "I want you to look at me as Jeremiah Nicastro with a uniform,” he said. “We don’t judge you and we ask the same, that you don’t judge us because we have a police badge.”
“Let’s eat, enjoy and be friends,” Nicastro said.
Someone yelled "Mangia!" as people lined up to receive a warm meal on a cold, winter's day.
